New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that the people of Punjab have decided to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies.

He criticized past governments and the present AAP government in Punjab "for betraying the trust of the people and pushing the state backwards in terms of development".

Saini expressed confidence that the BJP will form the government in the Punjab assembly polls in 2027.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing the media in Ludhiana.

Saini alleged that both the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are deeply involved in corruption.

He alleged that promises made by AAP to the people of Punjab have not been fulfilled, resulting in continuous distrust among the people. He said people are determined to oust the AAP government in the near future.

Saini asserted that the BJP stands out with its 'Saaf Niti, Sahi Niyat aur Sashakt Natritave' (Clear policies, clean intentions, and robust leadership). In contrast, neither Congress nor AAP have clear policies or the will to serve, he alleged.

Answering a query, he said Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is an independent institution. He reminded that Punjab, the land of the Gurus, has a legacy of immense sacrifices for the protection of faith and community, along with the principle that no one should be left thirsty. "Yet, the Punjab government has selfishly stopped Haryana's share of drinking water and misled the people on this issue," he alleged.

The Chief Minister highlighted that under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, lakhs of women in Haryana received free gas connections, whereas people in Punjab were deprived of such benefits.

He said during the Congress time, LPG connections were difficult to obtain, but the BJP government ensured doorstep delivery to the poor. Similarly, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Haryana government provided houses to the needy, while the Punjab government failed to do so, though its leaders built homes for themselves. They care nothing about the poor, he remarked.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the Haryana government procures 100 percent of crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) and said that Punjab government has failed to extend the benefits of central schemes to its farmers.

Over the last over 10 years, Haryana has paid Rs. 15,500 crore as crop damage compensation and has also provided subsidies on agricultural equipment and irrigation schemes, Saini said.

He said that every central scheme launched by PM Modi has been fully implemented in Haryana. The state government has also provided free treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, benefiting lakhs of families.

"Our government has fulfilled every promise it made," he said. (ANI)

