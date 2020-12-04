Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): Lauding the result of GHMC polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday thanked the people of Telangana "for reposing faith" in Bharatiya Janata Party's politics of development.

In a tweet, Shah also congratulated BJP National President JP Nadda and Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar for "astounding performance" in the polls.

"Gratitude to the people of Telangana for reposing faith in PM NarendraModi led BJP's Politics of Development," he said.

He also lauded the hard work of Telangana BJP workers.

BJP made major gains in GHMC polls as it won 48 seats, seven less than the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which emerged as the single largest party winning 55 seats.

The TRS won fewer seats it won in 2016 elections when it had won a majority in the elections to GHMC.

The strong performance by BJP came on the heels of its victory last month in Dubbak assembly seat. The party had wrested the seat from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

The GHMC results have been declared on 149 of 150 seats with result in Neredmet division held.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won 44 seats and Congress two seats. (ANI)

