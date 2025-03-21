Banapur, March 21: A large number of people took part in the Panchu Dola festival, a vibrant and historical celebration in Banapur, Odisha, on Thursday. Panchu Dola is known for its processions of deities from five major Shiva temples, which take place five to ten days after the main Holi festival. Earlier on Thursday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended greetings on "Pakhal Day" and said that 'Pakhal', the unique glory of Odia food culture and a symbol of their identity, is his very favourite.

"This Pakhal is an integral part of the lifestyle of the Odia nation. Heartiest greetings to everyone on the occasion of 'Pakhal Day'," he said. "In Odia food culture, there is no substitute for pakhala. Even our revered deity, Lord Jagannath, is offered pakhala as a part of his offerings. In fact, our Odia spirit is intertwined with pakhala through the ages, along with our history and social coexistence. With pure hearts and the spirit of the Ganges flowing within, the Odia community is proud of pakhala, and through this, we continue to uphold and showcase the essence of Odia identity to the world," Odisha CM posted on X in Odia.

People Take Part in Panchu Dola Festival in Banapur

#WATCH | Odisha | Yesterday, People took part in the Panchu Dola festival - a vibrant and historical celebration in Banapur, Odisha. Panchu Dola is known for its processions of deities from five major Shiva temples, which take place five to ten days after the main Holi festival. pic.twitter.com/5jhJ0pE3vl — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2025

A traditional Odia dish, Pakhala is prepared with rice, curd, cucumber, cumin seeds, fried onions and mint leaves. It is popularly served with dry roasted vegetables -- such as potato, brinjal, spinach or fried fish. March 20 is celebrated every year as Pakhala Diwas (Pakhala Day) by Odias across the world where people eat the cuisine. However, the dish was first introduced in the recipe of Lord Jagannath of Puri.

The cooked rice is lightly fermented in water. The liquid part of the dish is known as Torani. It is a typical summer-time Odia staple diet. Pakala, also known as Dahi Pakhala along with assorted side dishes. This lunch is often preferred to beat the summer heat in eastern India.

In Odisha, people mark the day with Pakhala preparations at home. They celebrate the day with friends and relatives. To promote cuisine in the modern era, Pakhala Diwas was declared on March 20, 2011, by a popular initiative to be celebrated by Odias worldwide.

