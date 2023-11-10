Chandigarh [India], November 10 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras with the festival of lights around the corner, people in Chandigarh thronged markets to buy decorative and 'pooja' items to celebrate Diwali.

In this series starting from Dhanteras today, the festivals of Roopchaturdashi tomorrow, Diwali on 12th November, Govardhan Puja and Annakut on 13th November and Bhaiya Dooj on 15th November will be celebrated. According to an estimate by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), today there was a trade worth more than Rs 50,000 crore happened across the country, while in Delhi alone this figure was Rs 5,000 crore.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.

Today Dhanteras is being celebrated in several parts of the country which marks the first day of Diwali celebrations.

Gold and silver jewellery, utensils, kitchenware, vehicles, clothing, electronics, and more witness substantial sales. Notably, the purchase of brooms is considered particularly auspicious.

People from across the country are celebrating Dhanteras with full gusto and fervour.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion.

"Many congratulations to all my family members of the country on Dhanteras, a festival symbolizing health, happiness and prosperity. I wish that by the grace of Lord Dhanvantari, all of you always remain healthy, prosperous and happy so that the determination of a developed India continues to get new energy", the PM wrote in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

