Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the UP Assembly on Friday took a dig at the opposition and said that they were not aware of the ground realities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "I was listening to the speech of the opposition. After that, I realized that the mandate in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022 by the people wasn't without a reason. Opposition isn't aware of the ground issues. People who are fed with a silver spoon won't understand the pain of poor, farmers and Dalits."

Uttar Pradesh CM said that if the Samajwadi Party had taken care of the farmers during their period, farmers would not have died by suicide.

CM Yogi said, "Those who are fond of gold and silver will not be able to understand the problem of the farmer. This year half of the state is affected by drought. Less than normal rainfall was received in many places. Even then the condition of UP is better compared to many other states."

UP is the first place in the country where 86 per cent of the land is irrigated by canals and tube wells, CM Yogi said.

The CM further said, "UP has 11 per cent of the country's agricultural land. While 16 per cent of the population is in this state, 20 per cent of the country's food production is in UP. Farmers in UP have left no stone unturned to increase their farm product and the government is trying to give full support to the farmers. The government is also trying to provide relief to those farmers who have suffered due to droughts."

CM Yogi Adityanath also spoke on encephalitis and said, "Samajwadi Party got the opportunity to work as the ruling party four times in Uttar Pradesh. What did you do all this time? You found no solution for the same. I am proud to tell you that in our first tenure itself we have eradicated encephalitis." (ANI)

