Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday said that the people of Uttar Pradesh will vote for those who provide basic amenities and employment and work for the welfare of farmers.

He further said, "Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting from Karhal seat which comes under Mainpuri district, will win the election with a huge margin. Etawah and Mainpuri districts are SP's stronghold and we will retain our fort."

The third phase of UP election is underway in the state. UP will see seven-phase election and the result will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

