Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) A day after the Congress promised a ban on Bajrang Dal in its Karnataka election manifesto, Rajasthan minister Govind Ram Meghwal on Wednesday said people having criminal background are being inducted into the youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Meghwal said that the Congress is not against 'Bajrangbali' (Lord Hanuman), but is against the people who are committing crime by forming an organisation in the deity's name.

“Our party (Congress) has not opposed Bajrangbali. But, the decision has been taken in Karnataka against those who make organisation in the name of deities and commit crime,” the cabinet minister told reporters here.

He further said, “I feel sad that the Constitution is being shredded by the people in the RSS. People who have criminal background are being taken into Bajrang Dal. Those who have serious cases lodged against them are being selected to join the outfit.”

The Congress, in its election manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, said it will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on organisations like Bajrang Dal and PFI and alleged that they were promoting enmity among communities.

The Congress' poll promise has sparked a political row in the country.

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that he is an ardent devotee of Bajrangbali and no party can put a ban on Lord Hanuman.

“The Congress itself is a devotee of Bajrangbali. It puts a ban on those who try to create a situation of conflict in the name of religion,” Khachariyawas said.

He said that such organisations have been given the responsibility (by the BJP) to create a rift in the society, but the Congress will not allow anyone to create a riot in the name of Bajrangbali.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Alwar, Baba Balaknath, said comparing Bajrang Dal with the organisations like PFI is wrong. He said that there are several proofs against PFI for its unethical practices and anti-national activities.

“This is the same Congress which denied existence of Lord Ram. They had said that Lord Ram was an imaginary character. It is their objective to ban Bajrang Dal and Lord Hanuman. And this will turn out a misfortune for the Congress,” Balaknath said.

