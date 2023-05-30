Jaipur, May 30 (PTI) A day after the Congress leadership announced its warring leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot will fight the Rajasthan elections unitedly, the BJP said people will still ask the Congress the same questions that Pilot posed about the alleged corruption in the state public service commission.

BJP MLA and spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said the alleged corruption by state ministers is not hidden from anyone.

"Will the people of Rajasthan spare the Congress without seeking answers to the questions raised by Pilot? Does Sachin Pilot have the courage to say that there is no corruption in Rajasthan?" he asked.

Pilot has been trying to corner his own party's government in the state, raising three key demands -- action against alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje government, reconstituting the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), and compensation for those affected by the cancellation of government recruitment exams following paper leaks.

Amid the tussle, the Congress leadership met the two leaders in Delhi on Monday.

Ramlal Sharma noted that Congress leader KC Venugopal said last night in Delhi that Gehlot and Pilot have agreed to fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly. "But people still want to ask the same questions regarding corruption in Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) that Pilot had raised recently," Ramlal Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said when the party high command comes forward and takes stand, all differences automatically die.

"Now elections are coming, it's the time to move forward together," Khachariyawas told reporters.

He refused to comment further on the matter saying it is for the party high command and both the leaders to say more on it.

