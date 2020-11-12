Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party state president K Surendran on Wednesday said that the protest of the people against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Left government, which he alleged provided a base for anti-national forces, will be reflected in the local body elections.

Speaking to the media after the announcement of the Panchayat-Corporation candidates, Surendran said that the ED (Enforcement Directorate) had reported to the court that the gold smuggling gang had received all the help from the Kerala Chief Minister's office.

"If the party-appointed Additional Private Secretary CM Raveendran and the Chief Minister's Political Secretary are involved in the gold smuggling case, then the Chief Minister is sure to be involved. They both know all the deals and secrets of the state government and the party," he alleged.

He further alleged that a scam of Rs 4,000 crore has taken place in connection with the Uralungal Labor Society.

"During the ban on notes in Malabar, thousands of crores of benami transactions took place. Raveendran's life is in danger as he knew all this. Apart from Jalil, two other ministers have been implicated in the gold smuggling. If there is a little morality, the Chief Minister should resign before the election," he added.

The BJP state president also alleged that the government had tried to sabotage the case by setting fire in the secretariat protocol office and destroying CCTV footage."When the report of the investigating agencies reached the court, everyone was convinced that everything the BJP had said was true," he said.

Several protests have broken out across Kerala after the smuggling of 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore through diplomatic channels came to light on July 5.

The case is currently being probed by the ED, the National Investigation Agency and the Customs Department. (ANI)

