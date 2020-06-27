Chennai, Jun 27 (PTI) Voices demanding justice for the deaths of father-son duo following alleged police torture, grew louder and several prominent personalities took to the social media lending support to the family of P Jayaraj and his son J Fennix of Sathankulam, a town in Tamil Nadu's southern district of Tuticorin.

The hashtags #JusticeForJayarajAndBennix and #JusticeForJayarajAndFenix have been trending on all social media platforms for the last couple of days.

"Enough is enough! We cannot wait for justice to be delivered at leisure. Such brutality will not be tolerated. the court must take a very stern action to punish the guilty cops. Let this be the last incident of inhumanity TN witnesses. Fight for justice #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix," actress Khushbu Sundar tweeted on Saturday.

Film-maker Karthik Subburaj tweeted, "What happened in Sathankulam is horrible ! Insult to Humanism.. The accused officials needs to be Punished and Justice has to be given to those poor souls Some humans are more dangerous than viruses. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix."

Taking to Instagram, actress Samantha Akkineni shared the images of Jayaraj and Bennicks, and wrote, "Police brutality needs to stop..this is inhumane and will only result in more loss of faith in the system that is meant to protect (sic)."

Actress Kajal Aggarwal shared a video recorded by singer-host Suchithra and demanded justice for their family.

She wrote, "I couldn't even listen to this whole video. Grotesque and gruesome. The cops involved need a harsher punishment than just a transfer (sic)."

Actress Malavika Mohanan, tweeted, "Horrified and numb to hear what has happened with Jayaraj and Fenix in Thoothukudi!!! This sort of brutality by the police is inhuman beyond words!!!"

Following the deaths of the father-son duo, the ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK on Friday each announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the two men.

In the backdrop of the outrage, DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday said his party would approach the court seeking a probe by the CBI, if the state government failed to conduct a proper investigation into the "custodial death" of Jayaraj and Bennicks of Sathankulam.

He demanded the arrest of "those who converted Sathankulam police station as hunting grounds under murder charges."

Meanwhile, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, termed the deaths as "unfortunate and saddening."PTI JSP VGN SS

