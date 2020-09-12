Chandigarh, September 12: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the discovery of a missing rhesus macaque who was illegally held captive for over a year by tattoo artist Kamaljit Singh.

According to PETA, Singh had and his studio manager Deepak Vohra had held captive rhesus macaque, which is a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972. PETA India Offers Rs 50,000 for Help in Identifying TikTok Teens Who Drowned Dog in Viral Video.

"People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India is offering a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the discovery of a missing rhesus macaque - a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972 - who was reportedly illegally held captive for over a year by tattoo artist Kamaljit Singh (alias Kamz Inkzone) and his studio manager, Deepak Vohra," said Garima Ozas, PETA, Emergency Response coordinator.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)