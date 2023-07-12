London, July 12: New research conducted by scientists at Imperial College London has shed light on same-sex sexual behaviour (SSB) among primates, challenging the notion of homosexuality being "unnatural." The study, published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, focused on a long-term examination of SSB in male rhesus macaques, providing insights into its prevalence and potential evolutionary benefits.

According to the Indian Express report, contrary to the belief that SSB is rare among non-human animals, the study found that male same-sex mounting was widespread, with 72% of the observed male monkeys engaging in such behaviour. In comparison, only 46% participated in heterosexual mounting. Researchers also noted that variation in same-sex activity was heritable, suggesting an evolutionary basis for the behaviour.

The investigation centred on a colony of 1,700 rhesus macaques residing on the tropical island of Cayo Santiago in Puerto Rico. Through observations and genetic analyses of 236 male monkeys within the colony, the researchers discovered a strong correlation between SSB and "coalitionary bonds." Male monkeys regularly engaged in SSB were more likely to support each other in conflicts, giving them a distinct advantage within their social groups.

Surprisingly, the study found that male monkeys engaging in SSB had higher reproductive success, contradicting the assumption that such behaviour hinders offspring production. These males, forming "coalitionary bonds," appeared to have increased opportunities to mate and thus produced more offspring.

While the research showcases the natural occurrence of same-sex behaviour among non-human animals, the scientists caution against drawing direct comparisons to humans. Nonetheless, the study's findings challenge the notion that homosexuality is "unnatural" and underline the prevalence of same-sex behaviour across various species.

Lead researcher Vincent Savolainen emphasized the significance of the study's findings, highlighting that same-sex behaviour is not limited to humans and exists widely in non-human animals. He pointed out that certain countries still enforce severe penalties, including the death penalty, for homosexuality, despite the evidence of its natural occurrence in the animal kingdom.

