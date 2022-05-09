Ayodhya, May 9: The petitioner, who sought the opening of the 22 closed doors in Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of idols of Hindu deities, has claimed that the Centre has refused to divulge details for the restrictions within the Archeological Survey of India-managed heritage site in Agra.

Rajneesh Singh, the petitioner, is a BJP youth media in-charge, has moved the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

The plea seeks the constitution of a fact-finding committee and the submission of a report by the ASI. It has been said in the petition that the idols of the Hindu deities are locked up behind closed doors. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Singh said that his intention behind filing the petition is to "clear all doubts among the people regarding the presence of Hindu idols in the locked rooms". Taj Mahal or Tejo Mahalaya? Petition Filed in Allahabad HC Seeks Direction To Open 20 Rooms of Monument To Find Facts About Hindu Idols.

"I had filed an RTI. In reply, it was said that 22 rooms are closed due to security reasons," he said. "I am seeking clarity on reasons for closing the 22 rooms within the Taj Mahal premises. Even the tourism department and ASI and Ministry of Culture do not know why the rooms are closed," Singh added. "I am confident that the High Court will decide on the plea soon," he said. Singh claimed that the court will consider his plea on Tuesday. VHP Activists Stopped From Reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in Taj Mahal.

Notably, the plea cited the claims by some historians and a few Hindu groups that the monument is actually an old Shiva Temple. "It is respectfully submitted that there are certain rooms situated in upper and lower portions (approx.22 rooms) of four storied building which is permanently locked and many historians like P N Oak and crores of Hindu worshipers strongly believe that in those locked rooms there's a temple of Lord Shiva there," the plea claimed.

