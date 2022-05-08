A petition filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad HC has sought directives to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open 20 rooms inside the Taj Mahal in Agra to ascertain whether Hindu idols and inscriptions are hidden there, reported Hindustan Times. The petition has been filed by Dr. Rajneesh Singh, BJP's media in-charge of the Ayodhya district. The petition argued that many Hindu Groups have been claiming that the Taj Mahal is an old Shiva Temple which was known as Tejo Mahalaya.

Check Tweet:

A petition filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad HC has sought directives to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open 20 rooms inside the Taj Mahal in Agra to ascertain whether Hindu idols and inscriptions are hidden there. Full story: https://t.co/fMSnhJNrw9 pic.twitter.com/YCFbbsnEg5 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) May 8, 2022

Check It Out:

Plea in Allahabad High Court to constitute fact-finding committee to ascertain if Taj Mahal is Tejo Mahalaya report by @prashantjha996 https://t.co/M5NgTpPx2S — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)