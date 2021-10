New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday.

The petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 0.35 and will be sold at Rs 106.54 per litre and Rs 95.27 per litre respectively in Delhi today. In Mumbai, the petrol price stands at Rs 112.44 per litre and diesel would be sold at Rs 103.26 per litre, today.

In Kolkata, the petrol will be sold at Rs. 107.12 per litre and diesel will be sold at Rs. 98.38 per litre. The prices in Chennai on Thursday, stands at Rs. 103.61per litre for petrol and Rs. 99.50 per litre for Diesel.

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

On Monday, a source told ANI that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," the source told ANI. (ANI)

