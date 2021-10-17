New Delhi, October 17: Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise across the country for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 0.35 to Rs 105.84 per litre and Rs Rs 94.57 per litre respectively. For the fourth consecutive day, the rates of petrol and diesel were increased by Rs 0.35 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol prices increased by Rs 0.34 to Rs 111.77 while the cost of diesel increased by Rs 0.37 to Rs 102.52 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol rises witnessed a hike of Rs 0.33 to Rs 106.43 while the cost of diesel increased by Rs 0.35 to Rs 97.68 per litre.

While in Chennai, petrol prices saw a hike of Rs 0.31 to Rs 103.01 and the cost of diesel is increased by Rs Rs 0.33 to Rs 98.92.

Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices over a week ago. The pause on the prices on October 12 and 13 came after a seven-day consecutive rise. Today, the prices were raised for the fourth consecutive day after a two-day pause.

Meanwhile, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that the consumption of petrol and diesel has increased as compared to the pre-COVID times, and the government is working towards price stability.

Commenting on the continuous price hike of petroleum products, the Minister said, "Today, the consumption of petrol and diesel is higher by 10-15 per cent and 6-10 per cent respectively compared to pre-COVID times. I'll not go into the price issue. We continue to work towards the price stability."

