New Delhi, October 17: The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Sunday, October 17. This marks the fourth consecutive day of increment in the fuel rates by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) after a pause of two days. The petrol prices and diesel prices are at an all-time record high across the country, with the price of petrol breaching the Rs 100-mark in several cities. In Delhi, the price of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 105.84 per litre and Rs 94.57 per litre respectively on Sunday, October 17 after an hike of 35 paise each. On Saturday, the petrol price and diesel price in the national capital stood at Rs 105.49 per litre and Rs 94.22 per litre respectively. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

The petrol is being sold at Rs 111.77 per litre in Mumbai on Sunday, October 17 after an hike of 34 paise. The price of diesel stands at Rs 102.52 per litre in the capital city of Maharashtra on Sunday after an increment of 35 paise. The petrol price and diesel price in the national capital stood at Rs 111.43 per litre and Rs 102.15 per litre respectively on Saturday. The price of petrol crossed the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on May 29 this year and have remained above it since then. Tamil Nadu Budget 2021: Petrol Prices in State Reduced By Rs 3 Per Litre.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On October 17, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 105.84 Rs 94.57 Mumbai Rs 111.77 Rs 102.52 Kolkata Rs 106.43 Rs 97.68 Chennai Rs 103.01 Rs 98.92

In Kolkata, the price of petrol on Sunday, October 17 stands at Rs 106.43 per litre after the recent hike. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 97.68 per litre in the capital city of West Bengal on Sunday. In Chennai the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 103.01 per litre and Rs 98.92 per litre respectively on Sunday, October 17. The prices were hiked for the fourth-consecutive day on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2021 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).