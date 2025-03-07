Puducherry, March 7 (PTI) The Union Education Ministry appointed Phanithi Prakash Babu, a senior professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics at the University of Hyderabad, as the new Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University.

Subhash Chand Sharu, Director of Central University-I in the Department of Higher Education, informed the Registrar of Pondicherry University through a communication dated March 6 that the President of India, in her capacity as the Visitor of Pondicherry University, has appointed Phanithi Prakash Babu as Vice-Chancellor under the powers conferred by the Pondicherry University Act, 1985.

Babu will serve as Vice-Chancellor for five years from the date he assumes office or until he turns 70, whichever comes first.

The Vice-Chancellor's post had been vacant since November 2023 following the completion of Gurmeet Singh's tenure.

Senior faculty member Tharanikkarasu has been serving as in charge since then.

Pondicherry University was established in 1985 under a Central Act.

