New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The 14th International Heritage Tourism Conclave was held at the historic Lukshmi Villas Palace in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Friday.

Organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and other prominent tourism boards, the conclave brought together experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss strategies for promoting heritage tourism in India.

Themed "kh'yaal viraast kaa", the conclave served as a vibrant platform for dialogue, action, and advocacy in the realm of heritage-led tourism, according to the Ministry of Tourism press release.

Inaugurating the event, Rajender Kumar (IAS), Secretary - Tourism, Civil Aviation, Devasthanam Management & Pilgrimage, Government of Gujarat, outlined Gujarat's proactive vision for inclusive heritage tourism, stating, "We are not only restoring monuments but also ensuring direct benefits to local communities through jobs, infrastructure, and cultural pride."

Representing the regal legacy of Vadodara, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, Maharaja of Baroda, emphasised the importance of relevance in heritage conservation: "Heritage must live on through connection with future generations, not just nostalgia."

Mohamed Farouk, Regional Director - India Tourism Mumbai, highlighted the Ministry of Tourism's commitment through flagship schemes like Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and PRASHAD, which link destinations via cuisine, folklore, crafts, and festivals.

Delivering the theme address, Rajan Sehgal, Co-Chair - Tourism Committee, PHDCCI, remarked, "Heritage tourism is about identity, economy, and empowerment. Our aim is to catalyse policy innovation and foster public-private partnerships."

A ceremonial Saraswati Vandana by students of Maharaja Sayajirao University set the cultural tone, followed by the launch of the PHDCCI-KPMG Heritage Tourism Report, underscoring the role of PPPs in revitalising heritage assets.

Key Sessions and highlights included the Vibrant Gujarat Model, where panellists shared community-centric practices, including artisan engagement and adaptive reuse of built heritage. Another Shekhawati Legacy, which discussed challenges and incentives for private heritage owners and restoration frameworks.

Additionally, Culinary Tourism, featuring Prof. Pushpesh Pant and renowned chefs, spotlighted food as a cultural artefact and an underutilised tourism asset. Traditional Gujarati Lunch - 'Bapor nu Bhojan', which was curated by Chef Pritesh Raut, the meal told stories of Gujarat's culinary heritage.

Champaner-Pavagadh was presented by Dr Amita Sinha, emphasised community tourism and UNESCO site repositioning. In Women as Cultural Custodians, Radhikaraje Gaekwad and Kadambaridevi Jadeja are featured, urging support for women-led tourism ventures. Moreover, Architecture & Storytelling advocated the use of technology and inclusive narratives to attract younger audiences to heritage sites. Lastly, Heritage Transport highlighted vintage mobility as a dynamic tourism experience and called for restoration grants.

The conclave also included over 25 B2B meetings connecting tourism boards, hospitality leaders, and cultural entrepreneurs to explore cross-sector collaborations.

A curated contemporary art showcase and a guided Heritage Walk of Lukshmi Villas Palace rounded off the day's immersive experiences. The conclave was held with the support of Mann Fleet Partners, ADTOI, FHRAI, HTA Gujarat, IATO, TAAI, VTAA, and PHDCCI's Annual Corporate Partners, including Mankind Pharma, KLJ Resources, Yashoda Hospitals, JK Tyre, and others. (ANI)

