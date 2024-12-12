New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Thursday congratulated D Gukesh on becoming the youngest world chess champion, terming it a "phenomenal achievement" and said his passion and hard work "remind us that with determination, anything is possible".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated Gukesh and wished that this incredible milestone propels him to even greater achievements.

"Many congratulations to the phenomenal 18-year-old Gukesh D for becoming the youngest-ever undisputed classical chess champion! Your dedication, perseverance, and passion for chess have truly paid off, making India immensely proud," Kharge said on X.

Gandhi said, "Gukesh, you've made all of India proud! At just 18, becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion is a phenomenal achievement."

"Your passion and hard work remind us that with determination, anything is possible. Congratulations, champ!" the former Congress chief, who is an avid chess player himself, said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hailed Gukesh's feat.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Gukesh Dommaraju on becoming the youngest World Chess Champion! This is a proud and emotional moment for the entire nation. Wishing you even greater achievements ahead, champ!" she said.

The Congress, on its official X handle, said D Gukesh has become the world champion of chess and achieved this feat by defeating Chinese champion Ding Liren in the final of the FIDE World Chess Championship-2024.

"Gukesh holds the record for becoming the youngest Chess World Champion in history. Congratulations Gukesh! The whole country is proud of you," the party said.

Gukesh on Thursday became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren in the last game of a roller-coaster showdown, heralding a new era of dominance for the country's chess players and taking forward the incredible legacy of the great Viswanathan Anand.

He became only the second Indian to clinch the title after Anand, who owned the prestigious crown five times in his career. After settling into "semi-retirement", the 55-year-old Anand, incidentally, played a pivotal role in shaping Gukesh at his chess academy in Chennai.

Gukesh secured the requisite 7.5 points as against 6.5 of his Chinese rival after winning the 14th and last classical time control game of the match that seemed headed for a draw for the most part. As the title winner, he will get USD 1.3 million from a USD 2.5 million prize purse.

