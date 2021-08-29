Thane, Aug 29 (PTI) A mentally challenged teenage boy was reunited with his family members at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh over 24 hours after he went missing thanks to the mobile phone number tattooed on one of his arms, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said here in Maharashtra on Sunday.

The teenage boy was spotted loitering on a platform of the Dombivali railway station in the Thane district on Friday evening, he said.

The boy told RPF personnel that his name was Ankit and he hailed from Jabalpur.

During the investigation, the police noticed that a mobile phone number was tattooed on one of his arms, the official said.

The RPF called on that mobile number. The call was attended by a woman who told police that her son Ankit Singh went missing on Thursday.

The boy was reunited with his parents on Saturday night, the official said.

He said the boy might have boarded an outstation train at the Jabalpur railway station and reached Thane.

