New Delhi, May 10: The fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked several fake claims made by various Pakistani social media accounts amidst the ongoing tensions between the two countries. In the recent development, the PIB's fact-checking unit has debunked the claims of Bathinda airfield being destroyed due to Pakistani attacks.

In their 'X' post, PIB mentioned that there has been no damage to the Bathinda airfield and it is fully operational. "Posts are being artificially spread, claiming that the Bhatinda Airfield has been destroyed! Posts are being artificially spread, claiming that the Bhatinda Airfield has been destroyed!. The Bathinda Airfield is fully operational and there is no damage whatsoever. Don't fall for misinformation. Stay informed, stay alert", the post said. The Pakistani side has jumped into a misinformation war against India following India's precision missile strikes targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. It shows Pakistan's desperate attempt to shift the focus with a barrage of lies and digital theatrics. Govt Issues Advisory To Turn Off Location Services on Mobile Phone Amid Pakistani Drone Attacks? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

Pakistan's state-affiliated accounts have turned to their familiar playbook of recycling outdated images, misrepresenting old videos, and inventing completely fabricated claims to flood the information space with falsehoods so quickly and overwhelmingly that it becomes difficult to separate fact from fiction. India on Saturday categorically rejected Pakistan's malicious misinformation campaign, which falsely claimed the destruction of critical Indian military assets and infrastructure. 'Let's Win the Fight Against Fake News': PIB Shares List of Dos and Don'ts As Fake News and Misleading Claims Flood Social Media Amid India-Pakistan Tension.

Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh highlighted Pakistan's attempts to spread disinformation about damage caused to the S-400 system at Adhampur, airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, Brahmos space at Nagrota, and artillery-gun positions in Dehrangyari and Chandigarh, among other allegations. She emphasised that India unequivocally rejects these false narratives, which are part of a broader strategy to undermine India's military capabilities and instil fear among the public.

