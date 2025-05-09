Social media is flooded with fake news and misleading claims amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. To tackle fake news and misinformation, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a list of dos and don'ts to win the fight against fake news. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PIB asked people to share only official advisories and helplines and verified relief updates. It warned against sharing movements of troops and sharing posts that may incite communal tensions. Scroll below to check the list of Dos and Don'ts shared by PIB. Fake News of Indian Forces Entering Pakistan, Suicide Attack on Army Brigade in Rajouri, India’s Strike on Karachi Port Surface on Mainstream Media Channels, Here’s a Fact Check of Viral Claims.

Don't Forward Unverified Information, Says PIB

Let’s Win the Fight Against #FakeNews Together! ✅Share only official advisories, helplines & verified relief updates ❌Don't forward unverified information Report any misinformation to #PIBFactCheck ➡️Whatsapp: +91 8799711259 ➡️Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in#OperationSindoor… pic.twitter.com/n5u9e0zbrG — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)