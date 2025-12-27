Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 27 (ANI): The Kashmir Valley continues to experience a chilling winter as a cold wave grips the region. On Saturday morning, Srinagar was covered in a thin layer of fog, with residents taking precautions to brave the cold.

The scenic Dal Lake witnessed low visibility due to a blanket of fog, although boat rides and sightseeing continued, creating a picturesque winter wonderland.

Also Read | ‘Sri Guru Gobind Singh Remains Embodiment of Courage, Compassion and Sacrifice’, Says PM Narendra Modi on Parkash Utsav.

A tourist, Sandeep, expressed his enthusiasm over the winter in the Kashmir valley, creating a perfect vacation landscape.

"The cold feels very fresh, especially on the skin. We are enjoying the cold while it lasts. We also visited Gulmarg yesterday and witnessed snowfall, which our family thoroughly enjoyed," he said, adding, "We are wearing thick woollen clothes to brave the cold."

Also Read | NRI Diagnosed With Schizoaffective Disorder in US Says ‘India Cured Me’, Criticises America’s Healthcare System; Netizens React to Viral Reddit Post.

A first-time visitor to Kashmir, Mamta from Chandigrah complimented the people of Kashmir, saying, "The people here are very down to earth. There's a myth and fear among people about Kashmir now, but it's not like that. The people are very helpful. Even today, when we visited the Dal Lake, a man came and offered us tea and coffee."

On her morning walk around the Dal Lake, she further acknowledged the valley's scenic beauty despite the biting cold.

"Everyone must visit Kashmir, it's very beautiful. Away from the hustle of the city, it's relieving....we also visited Gulmarg, and although it was crowded, it was an amazing experience."

She also highlighted the development of the valley since the Pahalgam attack, urging people to visit Kashmir.

Earlier on December 21, Sonamarg in the Kashmir Valley saw the first snowfall of the season, blanketing the region in a thick blanket of snow.

In Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, residents and tourists enjoyed a winter wonderland as snow settled on vehicles, buildings, and roads.

As the snow continued to fall, many enjoyed activities such as snowball fights and morning walks, soaking up the scenic beauty.

Tourists expressed delight at the snowfall. A visitor from Assam said, "We enjoyed it after leaving the hotel in the morning. Due to the cold, we must wear two layers of clothing and caps. Snowfall needs to happen. We thought about that before coming here, and everyone would enjoy the visit more if snow came."

Another tourist from Punjab, Gagan, said he is a frequent visitor and that it seems snow might fall this year. Furthermore, he encouraged tourists to visit the area, noting that the people there are lovely.

"I have come here many times, but there was no snow or rain last year. This year, it seems like snowfall might happen in December, which would be great. Thanks to light rain, Srinagar feels much more enjoyable this time around... The number of tourists has reduced since last year because of the attacks, but everything is safe here," he said.

Authorities have advised residents and visitors to take precautions against the cold and monitor weather updates, especially in areas prone to sudden snowfall and fog. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)