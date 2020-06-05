India News | PIL Claims Bodies of People Dying Due to COVID Cremated Disrespectfully; HC Seeks Report

Kolkata, Jun 5 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal government to file a report on allegations that bodies of patients who succumbed to COVID-19 in the state were not cremated or buried in a respectful manner.

A PIL in this regard was moved before a division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee.

The petitioner, who appeared in person, alleged before the bench through video conference hearing that bodies were not being handed over to the family members of the deceased nor shown to them for paying their last respects.

Petitioner Vineet Rai also alleged under-reporting of COVID-19 cases and deaths by the government of West Bengal.

The division bench directed the state government to respond to the allegations made in the petition by filing a report.

The court also directed that copies of the report be made available to the Union of India, which has been made a party in the PIL, and to the petitioner.

The matter will come up for hearing again on June 11 for further consideration, the division bench directed. PTI

