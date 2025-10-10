Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 10 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Calcutta High Court vacation Bench regarding the assault of BJP MP Khagen Murmu in Nagrakata.

On Thursday, Advocate Anindiya Sundor Das filed a PIL in the Calcutta High Court, demanding an NIA investigation in the case and the inclusion of the ST (Scheduled Tribe) and SC (Scheduled Caste) sections, as Murmu is part of the ST/SC community.

The Calcutta High Court vacation bench allowed the matter to be filed, and the matter will be heard on October 14.

Meanwhile, another petition has been filed in the single court by a BJP leader, Bijon Goswami, regarding police action in the Nagrakata incident, where MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were assaulted, and demanding a CBI and NIA probe into the matter.

Jalpaiguri police on Thursday arrested two more absconding accused persons for their direct involvement in the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh in North Bengal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jalpaiguri said. The two accused were arrested around 3 am on Thursday in the Nagrakata area.

According to the police, they have been identified as Shahanoor Alam and Tofail Hossain.

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh, who the miscreants attacked along with Khagen Murmu, called the arrests an "eyewash" and said that they will identify whether the persons arrested were involved in the incident or not.

Shankar Ghosh told ANI, "First, we have to identify the person who is being arrested - whether they are involved in the incident or not... Whether such arrests are only an eyewash or whether they really want to give some punishment for such incidents."

"The injuries are grievous; they tried to kill me along with Khagen Murmu. A situation of mob lynching was created, so there are a lot of things to be understood," he said.

The attack happened when both leaders were visiting the North Bengal region to oversee relief and rescue operations amid a landslide and flood situation. This has sparked a political row in the State, with the BJP taking aim at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). (ANI)

