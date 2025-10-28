New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking judicial intervention to restrain or regulate the release and exhibition of the upcoming film 'The Taj Story', alleging that the movie distorts historical facts and poses a threat to communal harmony and the dignity of national heritage.

The petition, filed by Shakeel Abbas through advocate Shakil Sheikh, seeks an "order or direction seeking safeguards against the release and exhibition of the film 'The Taj Story' in order to protect communal harmony and preserve the dignity of national heritage."

The plea has been moved under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, invoking the court's writ jurisdiction to issue directions to the Union of India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The petitioner has stated that the film, which is scheduled for nationwide release on October 31, 2025, contains fabricated and provocative content that could disturb public order.

According to the petition, the movie's trailer, launched on October 16, depicts the Taj Mahal's dome lifting to reveal a figure of Lord Shiva, suggesting that the monument was originally a temple.

The plea claims that such imagery and narrative, based on "fabricated and concocted facts," risk inciting communal tension and misrepresenting India's composite heritage.

The petitioner alleges that the film's producers and directors, including C.A. Suresh Jha, Tushar Amrish Goel, and Saurabh M. Pandey, have "continuously launched controversial films" that promote divisive ideologies.

It further alleges that the CBFC has failed to exercise due diligence before granting certification to the movie despite its "highly provocative nature."

The plea emphasises that the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), must be treated with respect, and that speculative or sensational portrayals can harm its reputation and invite unnecessary public unrest. It relies on Article 51A(f) of the Constitution, which mandates citizens to preserve the nation's rich heritage, and argues that this obligation extends to the State as well.

Citing concerns over the movie's potential to "create a wedge between communities," the petitioner urged the court to direct authorities to either withhold certification, impose appropriate disclaimers, or ensure that the film is released only after scrutiny to prevent "distortion of historical facts" and "provocation of communal disharmony." (ANI)

