New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Children between 12-17 years of age should be immediately vaccinated as there is an apprehension that a likely third wave of COVID-19 could affect them more, a PIL in the Delhi High Court claimed.

The plea, which is listed for hearing on Friday before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, also seeks priority in vaccination to parents of children upto 17 years of age as several kids were orphaned after their parents succumbed to COVID-19 during the second wave.

There are two petitioners in the matter -- the first is a minor represented through her mother and the second is the mother with a minor child.

The petition filed through advocates Bihu Sharma and Abhinav Mukerji, claims that according to the data of number of persons infected between April 2021 to May 2021, the number of reported cases where children were infected "has risen tremendously" than last year.

It alleged that the vaccine policy of India has failed to factor in children or parents of children for vaccination and the Centre and Delhi government have also failed to prepare a national plan for taking of the minors during the present pandemic.

"That globally, countries have fully recognized the importance of vaccinating children, alongside adults, to curb, mitigate the ill effects of the present pandemic and have accordingly and effectively taken measures.

"Vaccines for children are being produced and administered in countries such as Canada, United States of America (USA), for children between the ages of 12-17 years," it said. PTI HMP

