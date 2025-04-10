New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the various provisions of the Waqf Act,1995 and certain provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, alleging discrimination against other communities and demanding equal status and safeguards for their properties.

The PIL filed by one Parul Khera said that provisions in the 1995 Act grant special status to Waqf properties denying same status to Trust, Mutts, Akharas and societies and confer unguided and unchecked powers to Waqf Boards to register any property as Waqf property.

The Act 1995 runs counter to the equality clause and concept of a Secular State, it said.

The conferment of special rights, status and power to Waqf property and Waqf Board is in violation of provisions contained in Article 14, 15, 25, 300-A and 323-A of the Constitution of India.

"In the Act, there is no safeguard for Hindus and non-Islamic communities to save their religious and private properties from being included in the list of Waqf issued by the government or by the Waqf Boards and Hindu and other religious communities are being discriminated and the impugned provisions violate Articles 14,15,25,27 and 300-A of the Constitution of India," said the plea. In the last 10 years Waqf Boards have rapidly captured the lands of others and declared those properties as Waqf property, the plea stated.

"It is relevant to mention that the Union Minister for Minority Affairs in reply to Rajya Sabha on February 7, 2022, informed that there was a total of 7,85,934 immovable properties which have been registered on the portal," it added.

It further said that the Sachar Committee in its report had confirmed that there were about 4.9 lakh registered Waqf property comprising of about 6 lakh acres.

It has come to the fore that at present the total area of Waqf properties existing in different states are more than 12 lakhs acres, which is almost 4 times the area of NCT Delhi which is 3,66,500 acres only, claimed the petition.

"The Waqf Boards have also been given special powers in Sections 54, and 55 in the matter of removing encroachment. Section 89 provides for giving two months' notice before filing suit. The Trustees, Managers, Shebaits, Mahants and persons managing and administering Trusts, Mutts, Temples, Akharas and religious properties do not enjoy such right and power. Such conferment of special status to Waqf Boards is clearly in violation of Articles 14, 15(1) and 25 of the Constitution of India," it added.

It further said that the provisions contained in certain sections of Waqf Act, 1995 are not in conformity with the theme underlying Articles 14, 25, 27 and 323-A of the Constitution of India as no proper safeguard has been provided against the inclusion of any property as Waqf property.

The petition added that "These provisions are not in consonance with principles of natural justice as no sufficient provision has been made to give opportunity of being heard to the affected persons who want to oppose the inclusion of the property as Waqf Property. There is no provision to check the arbitrariness and illegal exercise of powers by the authorities concerned in the matter of declaring any property Waqf property."

With regard to 2025 Act, the petitioner said that the discriminatory provisions of the Waqf Act 1995, have not been amended and other communities are being subjected to atrocities and their properties are being captured illegally by Waqf Board.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Vishwanathan is set to hear a batch of petitions challenging the Act on April 16.

The Central government had also filed a caveat application in the Supreme Court urging it to hear the government in the petitions filed before it challenging the validity of the Act. A Caveat application is filed by a litigant to ensure that no adverse order is passed against him or her without being heard.

Several petitions were filed in the apex court challenging the Act contending that it was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violates their fundamental rights.

President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was earlier passed by Parliament after heated debates in both Houses.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed and Imran Pratapgarhi, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, MP and President of the Azad Samaj Party Chandra Shekhar Azad, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman Barq, President of the Islamic cleric's body Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind Maulana Arshad Madani, Kerala Sunni scholars' body Samastha Kerala Jamiatul Ulema, Social Democratic Party of India, Indian Union Muslim League, and NGO Association for Protection of Civil Rights have already approached the top court against the Act.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) also challenged the Act saying it strongly objected to the amendments passed by Parliament for being "arbitrary, discriminatory and based on exclusion".

Manoj Jha and Faiyaz Ahmad, MP in Rajya Sabha from Bihar's RJD, have also challenged the Wakf (Amendment) Act, 2025 on the grounds that it facilitates large-scale government interference in Muslim religious endowments. RJD MLA from Bihar Muhammad Izhar Asfi also challenged the Act.

The ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu through its MP A Raja, who was a part of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Bill, also approached the apex court against the Act.

Intervention applications have been filed in the Supreme Court in support the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, saying the amendments are in consonance with the scheme of Constitution of India. The applications stated that there is no violation of any right of any member of the Muslim community. (ANI)

