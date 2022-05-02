Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation seeking to prohibit newspapers from publishing images of gods and goddesses as they are later found in dustbins and on roads.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice V G Bisht said it cannot pass such orders and that it is not the function of the HC to legislate or even direct the State to issue a legislation.

The plea filed by advocate Firoz Sayyed contended that photographs of idols (Gods) being published in newspapers, with the maximum during festive seasons, were wrong since the newspapers are later discarded by the roadside or in dustbins.

"This practice of newspapers needs to be stopped and restricted immediately. A complete prohibition on such type of publication of idols (gods) in newspapers is required and, thereby, changes in the official gazette as well as rule/law is necessary in the present pandemic scenario," Sayyed's plea said.

