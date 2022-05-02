Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone was launched in the country last week, and today, it is available for sale. As a part of the introductory price, customers purchasing the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone will get a discount of Rs 4,000 via coupon and an additional Rs 6,000 via ICICI Bankcard. Xiaomi 12 Pro is priced at Rs 62,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB model retails at Rs 66,999. After applying all discounts, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G can be purchased at Rs 52,999 and Rs 56,999, respectively. Xiaomi 12 & Xiaomi 12 Pro Renders Leaked Online Ahead of Global Launch: Report.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G sports a 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB and 256GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The #Xiaomi12Pro is finally here -- with its industry-leading features that make it exceptional in every aspect imaginable, #TheShowstopper is surely a smartphone unlike any other. SALE IS NOW LIVE, go get "The Showstopper" today: https://t.co/yxhTTMzDuU or @amazonIN pic.twitter.com/X9eUuvsAK4 — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 2, 2022

For photography, the device gets a 50MP primary lens with OIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP telephoto shooter. Upfront, there is a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset runs on Android 12 based MIUI 13 skin out of the box. It packs a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. Moreover, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G comes with Harmon Kardon speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

