Uttarkashi, May 8 (PTI) A pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh died on his way to the Yamunotri temple on Thursday, an official said.

Lakhan Lal, 51, suddenly felt dizzy and fainted near the Bhairav temple on the trek route to Yamunotri, Badkot SHO Deepak Kathait said.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel brought him immediately to Jankichatti Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

Two devotees have died so far on the trek route to Yamunotri since the pilgrimage started on April 30.

