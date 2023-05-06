Badrinath (Uttarakhand) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Special Executive Officer in the Uttarakhand Tourism Department Bhaskar Khulbe on Saturday after taking stock of the reconstruction work at Badrinath Dham said that pilgrims would get better facilities in Badrinath soon.

On the occasion, Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Mangesh Ghildiyal also took stock of the reconstruction work at Badrinath Dham.

"Bhaskar Khulbe, Special Executive Officer in the Tourism Department and Mangesh Ghildiyal, Deputy Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office reached Badrinath Dham on Saturday and took stock of the reconstruction work being carried out under the Badrinath Master Plan," an official statement said.

"Bhaskar Khulbe said that despite the difficult conditions, the speed with which the reconstruction work is going on in Badrinath is commendable. In the coming times, pilgrims will get better facilities in Badrinath. During this, he also worshipped and visited Lord Badrinath," it added.

District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana informed them about the reconstruction work in detail.

Earlier in the month of April Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay visited Badrinath temple along with officials of various departments and inspected the ongoing reconstruction works and reviewed the travel arrangements

The President and the officials inspected the ongoing reconstruction works and reviewed the travel arrangements. He also instructed the officers to speed up the work.

He also directed the officials to dispose of the debris of the demolished VIP guest house of BKTC near the temple at the earliest and to construct a railing on the temple path near it, an official statement said. (ANI)

