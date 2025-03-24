Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): A pillar of the under construction Delhi-Dehradun Expressway collapsed near Mora village of Badgaon police station on Sunday, as per Saharanpur police of Deoband circle.

According to Rampur Maniharan SDM Shweta Pandey, the police administration reached the spot after receiving the information and as per NHAI, two workers have been injured due to the accident. They have been admitted to the hospital, and the news, which is being spread on social is not true.

"Police and administration reached the spot after receiving information. According to NHAI officials, two workers have been injured and admitted to the hospital. The news being spread on social media is not true. The situation is normal", Shweta Pandey said on Sunday.

Further details are awaited into the matter. (ANI)

