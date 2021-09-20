Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 20 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday congratulated Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on being sworn in as 16th chief minister of Punjab.

Congress leader Channi was sworn in as chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state.

Also Read | KKR vs RCB Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Catch Live Commentary and Full Scorecard of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Vijayan tweeted, "Hearty congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji on being appointed as the new Chief Minister of Punjab. Wishing you the best for taking Punjab to new heights".

Congress MLA Channi took oath as Punjab's 16th Chief Minister on Monday. On Sunday, after several rounds of parleys, Channi was selected for the post by the party high command, following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 14.65 Lakh Net Subscribers in July 2021, An Increase of 31.28% Over June.

Amarinder Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)