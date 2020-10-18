Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Occupational Safety and Health Training Institute (OTI) in Kochi on Saturday.

The Kerala CM took part in the inaugural function through video conferencing, while it was presided over by Minister for Labour, Skills and Development TP Ramakrishnan.

Also Read | Masaurhi (SC) Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

"The Occupational Safety and Health-Training Center is a significant step in the industrial and employment sectors in Kerala. The government is of the view that by upholding alternative policies in both these areas, the Center will be able to ensure the safety of workers and people living around industrial areas alike. The initiative will help create a risk-free and occupational disease-free society," Vijayan said at the inauguration.

This is the first instance of an OTI being set up under the state government in India.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape Case: CBI Questions Victim's Family for Five Hours.

The construction of OTI has been completed at a cost of Rs 4.5 crores. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)