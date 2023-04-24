Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PTI) A pistol and seven live rounds were recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Fazilka district, a BSF spokesperson said on Monday.

Acting on specific information, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel launched a search operation at Chak Bazida village in Fazilka.

During the search, they recovered a pistol, a magazine and seven live rounds from an agricultural field.

The pistol found was partly rusty, the BSF official said.

