New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has reaffirmed the government's commitment to expanding the market reach of tribal products, stating that all items with export potential will receive full support through e-commerce platforms, international warehouses, and wholesale and retail networks. He was addressing the Tribal Business Conclave 2025 in New Delhi, held in the presence of Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram.

Organised by DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the conclave held on November 12 marked a significant moment during Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Union Minister Goyal said a new scheme is being formulated to bolster export promotion and ensure tribal goods receive greater visibility in domestic and global markets. He underlined that both markets offer "immense opportunities" for tribal crafts and products and emphasised that the government is committed to harnessing this potential in the coming years.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive growth, Goyal said India's development hinges on ensuring prosperity reaches indigenous communities, particularly those living in remote regions. He paid homage to Birsa Munda, recalling his leadership and contributions to tribal identity and rights. "We must draw inspiration from his life to uplift tribal communities and ensure every household enjoys dignity and prosperity," he said.

Goyal commended the tribal community for preserving its heritage, craftsmanship, and traditional skills despite hardships. He highlighted the joint efforts of the Commerce and Tribal Affairs ministries in promoting indigenous products nationwide, aided by schools, colleges, universities, and trade bodies that have helped bring quality tribal goods from remote villages to wider markets.

He noted several government initiatives aimed at improving tribal welfare, including the 50 per cent increase in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs' budget and the benefits extended to nearly 50 lakh particularly vulnerable tribal families under PM-Janman Yojana. He also highlighted the reduction of Geographical Indication (GI) registration fees by 80 per cent to encourage greater protection and promotion of tribal crafts.

Calling for a shift from "Van Dhan to Vyapar Dhan," Goyal urged stakeholders to help tribal products reach global platforms and realise the vision of "Local Goes Global."

The conclave, supported by FICCI and PRAYOGI, saw participation from over 250 tribal enterprises, 150 exhibitors, and more than 100 start-ups. Key announcements included the launch of the Gramya Yuva Arth Niti (GYAN) Lab, the Tribal Affairs Grand Challenge, and strong investor interest through the "Roots to Rise" pitching sessions. More than 60 sellers registered on GeM, and GI certificates were presented to tribal artisans from across the country, celebrating India's diverse indigenous heritage. (ANI)

