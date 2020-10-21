New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Sikkim has planned to provide 100 per cent tap connections in rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Wednesday.

All states and union territories are presenting the status of the provision of tap water connection to rural households as well as the institutional mechanisms in place and the way forward to ensure universal coverage under JJM.

Sikkim also presented its mid-term progress to the National Jal Jeevan Mission.

"Sikkim has around 1.05 lakh households, out of which 70,525 (67 per cent) households have tap water connections. The state has planned to provide 100 per cent tap connections in all households by 2021-22," a statement by the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

The state has a good water supply infrastructure and water supply schemes in 411 villages, the statement said.

Issues like preparation of Village Action Plan, constitution of Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) were highlighted in the meeting.

Emphasis was given on engaging voluntary organisations, NGOs, women self-help groups as implementation support agencies to handhold the local community for planning, implementation and operation and maintenance of water supply systems.

The state was asked to organise training for capacity building of gram panchayat functionaries as well as other stakeholders and also to focus on skill development training in villages to create a pool of trained human resources at village level, which will be very helpful in implementation as well operation and maintenance (O&M) of water supply systems.

It was also advised to carry out the mandatory chemical testing and bacteriological testing of drinking water sources.

The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide tap water connections to rural households by 2024.

