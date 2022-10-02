Rajkot, October 2: A plastic water bottle was thrown in the direction of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a Garba event in Gujarat's Rajkot city, but the object did not hit him and passed over his head, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders said on Sunday.

A video grab of the incident, which took place on Saturday night during Kejriwal's visit to the Navratri event, showed the bottle thrown towards AAP national convener Kejriwal from behind as he walked waving at the participants. Gujarat Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Permanent Jobs, ‘Equal Work, Equal Pay’ to Contractual, Outsourced Workers If AAP Comes to Power.

The Delhi CM was accompanied by security officials and senior party leaders as he walked through the crowd of revellers. AAP's media coordinator Sukanraj said, "The bottle was thrown from some distance. It passed over Kejriwal's head. It appears the bottle was thrown at Kejriwal, but we cannot say for certain that this was the case. There was no need to approach the police."

Watch: Attack on Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat.

Attack on Arvind Kejriwal in Rajkot, Gujarat. Bottle hurled at Kejriwal in a public rally. No complaint registered by AAP yet. Amit shares more details with @MalhotraShivya pic.twitter.com/1u9MaizMxk — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 2, 2022

Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday, ahead of the Assembly polls in the state due later this year. Mann also took part in a Garba event at another venue in the city. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Releases First List of 10 Candidates for Gujarat Polls.

The two CMs stayed in Rajkot during the night after holding rallies at Gandhidham in Kutch district and Junagadh on Saturday. They will jointly address two rallies in Surendranagar city and Khedbrahma town of Sabarkantha on Sunday.

