Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released the first list of ten candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 to be held this year. AAP has picked Bhemabhai Choudhary for the Deodar constituency, Jagmal Vala for the Somnath constituency, Shivlal Barasia for the Rajkot South constituency, etc.

Check Tweet:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases the first list of ten candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections to be held this year. pic.twitter.com/LJ5Qkxk8Lh — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)