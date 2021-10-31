New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) It was a pleasant morning in the national capital on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 16.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the Met office said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 70 per cent.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The India Meterological Department has forecast mainly clear sky through the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature settled at 14.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 30.2 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)