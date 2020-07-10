New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted his senior Cabinet colleague Rajnath Singh on his birthday, saying he is at the forefront of efforts to build a strong and secure India.

Singh, who holds the Defence portfolio, turned 69 on Friday.

Also Read | India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 26,506 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Number of Cases Reach 7,93,802 Including 21,604 Deaths: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

"Birthday wishes to Shri Rajnath SinghJi. Rajnath Ji's wisdom is greatly beneficial to the government," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Singh is at the forefront of efforts to build a strong and secure India. He has always worked for the welfare of the poor and our hardworking farmers, Modi said.

Also Read | Canon EOS R5 & EOS R6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras Launched in India Starting at Rs 3.39 Lakh.

"Praying for his long life," the prime minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)