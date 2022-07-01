New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed ISRO's PSLV C53 mission for achieving the milestone of launching two payloads of Indian start-ups in space, and expressed confidence that many more Indian companies will reach space in the near future.

In its second successful commercial mission in a week, ISRO launched three foreign satellites in precise orbit from the spaceport in Sriharikota on Thursday on board PSLV C53.

Also Read | Logan Paul Signs WWE Contract Running Through 2023 Read @ANI Story | – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

The PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) carried six payloads including two from Indian space start-ups -- Digantara and Dhruva Space -- enabled though IN-SPACe and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

"The PSLV C53 mission has achieved a new milestone by launching two payloads of Indian Start-ups in Space," Modi said in a tweet.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) Price Reportedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website.

"Congratulations @INSPACeIND and @isro for enabling this venture.Confident that many more Indian companies will reach Space in near future," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)