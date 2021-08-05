New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning a silver medal at the Olympic Games and said his fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding.

Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev in Tokyo.

"Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020," Modi tweeted.

India takes great pride in his accomplishments, he said.

Modi also lauded the efforts of wrestler Deepak Punia who came agonisingly close to winning a bronze medal on his Olympic debut but conceded a take-down in last 10 seconds of the 86kg play-off against San Marino's Myles Nazem Amine to miss out on achieving the feat.

"Deepak Punia lost the Bronze narrowly but he has won our hearts. He is a powerhouse of grit and talent. My best wishes to Deepak for his future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

