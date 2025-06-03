New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): In line with his commitment to developing world-class air infrastructure and enhancing connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the plenary session of World Air Transport Summit (WATS) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday.

According to a release, speaking at the event, the Prime Minister welcomed guests, highlighting the significance of the event returning to India after four decades. He emphasised the transformative changes India has undergone during this period, stating that today's India is more confident than ever.

PM Modi underscored India's role in the global aviation ecosystem, not only as a vast market but also as a symbol of policy leadership, innovation, and inclusive development.

"Today, India is emerging as a global leader in space-aviation convergence", remarked the Prime Minister, noting that the civil aviation sector has witnessed historic advancements over the past decade, which are well recognised.

As per the official release, PM Modi emphasised that "this summit and dialogue serve as a platform not only for aviation but also for advancing global cooperation, climate commitments, and equitable growth." He highlighted that discussions at the summit will provide new direction to global aviation, unlocking its infinite possibilities and optimising its potential. He remarked on humanity's ability to cover vast distances and intercontinental journeys in mere hours, stressing that the aspirations of the 21st century continue to evolve beyond conventional travel.

The Prime Minister noted the rapid pace of innovation and technological advancements, stating that as speed increases, distant destinations are becoming our destiny.

According to the release, underscoring that travel is no longer confined to cities on Earth, with increasing ambitions to commercialise space flights and interplanetary journeys, integrating them into civil aviation, PM Modi acknowledged that while such developments will take time, they highlight aviation's future as a center of transformation and innovation, for which India is fully prepared. The Prime Minister outlined three foundational pillars driving India's aviation sector, first, a vast market--not merely a collection of consumers but a reflection of India's aspirational society. Second, a strong demographic and talent pool--where young innovators are pioneering breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, robotics, and clean energy. Third, an open and supportive policy ecosystem--enabling industrial growth. PM emphasised that with these strengths, India is poised to elevate its aviation sector to unprecedented heights.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's remarkable transformation in civil aviation over the past years. He added, "India has become the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world". Emphasising the success of the UDAN scheme, calling it a golden chapter in Indian civil aviation history, PM Modi stated that under this initiative, over 15 million passengers have benefited from affordable air travel, enabling many citizens to fly for the first time. The Prime Minister remarked that India's airlines continue to achieve double-digit growth, with 240 million passengers flying annually--surpassing the total population of most countries worldwide. He projected that by 2030, this number is expected to reach 500 million passengers. PM Modi noted that 3.5 million metric tons of cargo are transported by air annually in India and this volume is set to increase to 10 million metric tons by the end of this decade.

Emphasising that these figures are not just statistics but a reflection of India's immense potential, the Prime Minister highlighted that India is actively working on a futuristic roadmap to maximise this potential. He underscored India's investment in world-class airport infrastructure, noting that in 2014, the country had 74 operational airports, which have now expanded to 162. PM Modi further remarked that Indian carriers have placed orders for over 2,000 new aircraft, signalling rapid growth in the sector. Stressing that this is just the beginning, as India's aviation industry stands at a crucial take-off point, set to achieve unprecedented heights, he highlighted that this transformation will not only transcend geographical boundaries but will also drive sustainability, green mobility, and equitable access globally.

"India's airports now have an annual handling capacity of 500 million passengers and is among the few nations setting new standards in user experience through technology", exclaimed the Prime Minister, stating that equal priority is being given to safety, efficiency, and sustainability. He further underscored India's transition towards sustainable aviation fuels, investment in green technologies, and efforts to reduce the carbon footprint. PM Modi remarked that India is committed to ensuring both progress and environmental security, reinforcing a balanced approach to development.

Urging international guests to familiarise themselves with the Digi Yatra app, highlighting it as a pioneering example of digital aviation, the Prime Minister emphasised that Digi Yatra provides a complete, seamless travel solution using facial verification technology, enabling passengers to navigate from airport entry to boarding gates without requiring paper documents or ID display. PM Modi said that India's innovations and experience in serving a large population can benefit many countries. He added, "Digi Yatra stands as a secure and smart solution, serving as a model of inspiration for the Global South".

Underlining that consistent reforms have been a key driver of India's rapidly expanding aviation sector, the Prime Minister stressed India's commitment to becoming a global manufacturing hub, with strategic initiatives supporting this vision. Mentioning that Mission Manufacturing was announced in this year's budget, reinforcing India's focus on industrial growth, PM Modi further highlighted the Protection of Interest in Aircraft Objects Bill, passed in Parliament this year, granting legal authority to the Cape Town Convention in India. The Prime Minister remarked that this legislation opens new opportunities for global aircraft leasing companies in India. He also pointed to the incentives offered at Gift City, stating that these measures have made India an attractive destination for aircraft leasing.

"The new Indian Aircraft Act aligns aviation laws with global best practices, ensuring a streamlined regulatory framework, ease of compliance, and a simplified tax structure, which presents a significant investment opportunity for major international aviation companies", said PM Modi. He highlighted that growth in the aviation sector translates to new flights, new jobs, and new possibilities, noting that the industry is creating expanding opportunities for pilots, crew members, engineers, and ground staff. The Prime Minister also pointed to the emergence of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) as a sunrise sector, highlighting that India is accelerating efforts to become a global hub for aircraft maintenance. He noted that in 2014, India had 96 MRO facilities, which have now increased to 154, while 100% FDI under the automatic route, GST reduction, and tax rationalisation measures have given fresh momentum to India's MRO sector. PM Modi further outlined India's goal to establish a $4 billion MRO hub by 2030, reinforcing the nation's aviation growth strategy.

Stressing that India should not be viewed merely as an aviation market but as a value-chain leader, the Prime Minister said, from design to delivery, India is becoming an integral part of the global aviation supply chain. He asserted that India's direction and pace are on the right track, expressing confidence in the nation's continued rapid progress. PM Modi urged aviation companies to not only embrace 'Make in India' but also 'Design in India', reinforcing the vision of India's leadership in global aviation innovation.

The Prime Minister underlined that India's aviation sector is strengthened by its inclusive model, with over 15% of pilots in India are women, which is three times the global average. He emphasised that while the global average of women in cabin crew is around 70%, India's figure stands at 86%. PM Modi also remarked that women engineers in India's MRO sector exceed global averages, demonstrating growing female participation in the industry.

Underscoring that drone technology is a key component of aviation's future, and India is leveraging it for technological advancements as well as financial and social inclusion, the Prime Minister highlighted that drones are being used to empower women's self-help groups, increasing their participation in agriculture, delivery services, and various other sectors.

"Aviation safety has always been India's top priority. India has aligned its regulations with ICAO's global standards", exclaimed PM Modi, reinforcing India's commitment to international best practices. He highlighted that ICAO's recent safety audit recognised India's efforts in strengthening aviation security and the adoption of the Delhi Declaration at the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference is further proof of India's commitment to global aviation excellence.

The Prime Minister stated that India consistently supports Open Skies and Global Connectivity. He reaffirmed India's endorsement of the principles of the Chicago Convention, advocating for a more connected and accessible aviation network. PM Modi urged stakeholders to work together in creating a future where air travel is accessible, affordable, and secure for all. He concluded by expressing confidence in the sector's ability to develop new solutions to elevate aviation to greater heights and extended his best wishes to all the stakeholders.

The Union Ministers Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Murlidhar Mohol, Chairman of the IATA Board of Governors, Mr. Pieter Elbers, Director General of IATA, Mr. Willie Walsh, Managing Director of IndiGo, and Rahul Bhatia were present among other dignitaries at the event. (ANI)

