New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The head priest of Madurai Adheenam, Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting Tamil Adheenams and encouraging the Tamil culture to the Parliament.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal presented the 'Sengol' to PM Modi.

"I feel very proud to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. PM Modi has always stood proudly with the Tamil culture and Tamil people. Modi ji is the first PM who invited Tamil Adheenams and proudly encourages the Tamil culture in the Parliament," said Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal, the 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam while talking to ANI.

After performing puja, PM Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building.

The chairman of Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, Vummidi Sudhakar, described the installation of 'Sengol' as a historical moment and said that it was made by his family almost 75 years ago.

"It was a historical moment when PM Modi installed the 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building today. The 'Sengol' was made by our family 75 years ago," said Vummidi Sudhakar while talking to ANI.

PM Modi took a decision to adopt Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal.

"It is a very proud moment," said 97-year-old Vummidi Ethiraj of the Vummidi Bangaru Chetty family, the makers of the historic 'Sengol'.

This is the same Sengol that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, in the presence of several leaders.

The ceremony began with a traditional 'pooja' with Vedic rituals which will continue for an hour. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present with PM Modi during the pooja.

The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber. (ANI)

