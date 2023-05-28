New Delhi, May 28: Strong earthquake tremors were felt on Sunday in Srinagar and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir following a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

The quake was reported at 11:19 am at " Lat: 36.56 & Long: 71.13, Depth: 220 Km" in Afghanistan. the National Center for Seismology said. Earthquake in Pakistan: Powerful 6 Magnitude Quake Hits Islamabad, Peshawar and Other Parts of Pakistan, Residents Flee Their Homes.

More details awaited.

