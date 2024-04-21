New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the civil servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day, saying that their commitment and hard work in serving our nation are deeply appreciated.

"Warm wishes to all civil servants on Civil Services Day. Their commitment and hard work in serving our nation are deeply appreciated. They play a pivotal role in furthering governance and public welfare. They are also at the forefront of implementing policies, overcoming challenges and driving social change. Best wishes to all civil servants for their coming endeavours," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the civil servants and said that this day is not merely a commemoration but a poignant reminder of our responsibility to uphold the spirit of serving the nation.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, "Greetings on Civil Services Day. This day is not merely a commemoration but a poignant reminder of our responsibility to uphold the spirit of serving the nation. On this occasion, may we all recommit ourselves to fulfilling the aspirations of the people by reaching out to every citizen, including the marginalised sections of our society."

April 21 is observed as the National Civil Service Day by the Government of India every year. This day is celebrated to acknowledge the exemplary work done by civil servants across the country. The day also acts as a reminder for civil servants to run the administration of the country with dedication. (ANI)

