Thiruvananthapuram, April 21: Congress leader and former Union Minister Chidambaram said on Sunday that if the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, it will repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the three criminal laws brought in by the by the BJP government. "We will repeal, amend and review the following sets of laws- CAA 2019 is at the at the top of the list. The Farmers Produce, Trade and Commerce Promotion of Facilitation Act 2020, the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita that is equivalent to the IPC, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita that is the CrPC and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Act that is the Evidence Act," Chidambaram said while responding to a question by ANI at a press conference here.

"These five will be totally repealed. Then we have eight laws that will be repealed and new laws will be made. Then we have 25 laws, which will be amended and brought on par with the Constitution. So we are absolutely clear that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be repealed," Chidambaram, who served as Union Home Minister from 2008 till 2012 under the UPA government. Will Repeal NRC, CAA if INDIA Bloc Voted to Power, Says Mamata Banerjee at Lok Sabha Election Rally

He also rejected the CPI (M) leaders' allegation that the Congress leaders were silent on CAA. "Shashi Tharoor has widely spoken against the CAA and it was widely reported. Priyanka Gandhi said we oppose CAA," Chidambaram, who is the chairman of the Congress manifesto committee Recently, in an election rally, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had alleged that Congress and Rahul Gandhi were silent on CAA, showing the same mindset as that of Sangh Parivar. He further alleged that Kerala unit of the Congress, which initially joined the Left front to oppose the CAA, withdrew from the same on the directions of its national leadership.

The Congress manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election under the section, "REVERSING THE DAMAGE" says, "We promise that all anti-people laws passed by the BJP/NDA without proper parliamentary scrutiny and debate, especially those relating to workers, farmers, criminal justice, environment and forests and digital data protection, will be thoroughly reviewed and changed". The CAA enables citizenship to undocumented migrants belonging to six non-Muslim communities -- Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014 and reduces the period to qualify for citizenship from existing 11 years to five years. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: INDIA Bloc Leaders Came Together to Hide Their Corruption, Says PM Narendra Modi in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

One of the major criticisms of CAA is that it stipulates the criteria of religion for giving Indian citizenship, hence undermining the secular character of the Indian Constitution.

